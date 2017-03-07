New Jersey zoning board turns down Muslim community center

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey zoning board has turned down an application to open a Muslim community center in a vote following five hours of discussion that the chairman said included some embarrassing audience comments.

The board voted 4-3 in favor of the proposal, which needed a minimum of five affirmative votes in order to pass. Those who voted against it cited parking and traffic concerns.

The Jersey Journal (http://bit.ly/2lS6Bvg) reported John McDonough, a licensed professional planner, told the board the center would not conflict with regular peak parking hours for the surrounding area.

“This land use by its very nature protects the public good,” McDonough said.

But some commissioners disagreed.

The nonprofit Bayonne Muslims group has been trying since 2015 to open the center, which would include prayer halls, a soup kitchen and classrooms. It has been using a closed school as a house of worship.

Some audience members made religious comments, which drew a rebuke from board chairman Mark Urban.

“We’re not going there,” he told the audience. “This is a zoning issue only.”

This story has been corrected to show the board voted 4-3 in favor but needed five votes to pass, not voted down 5-4.

Information from: The Jersey Journal , http://www.nj.com/jjournal