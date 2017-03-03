8:21 am, March 3, 2017
New Jersey Boy Scouts to pay $18K to transgender boy

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 7:55 am 03/03/2017 07:55am
OAKLAND, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey branch of the Boy Scouts has agreed to pay $18,000 to a transgender boy who was barred from joining.

The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2mNKxnn) the Northern New Jersey Council of the Boy Scouts made the agreement on Thursday after Joe Maldonado’s mother, Kristie, filed a complaint with the state Civil Rights Division. Officials also gave the 9-year-old a formal apology.

Maldonado was originally refused membership to a Cub Scout pack in Secaucus because he was born a girl. The Boy Scouts then reversed their ban on transgender boys when Maldonado’s story gained attention.

Maldonado has been accepted by a Maplewood Cub Scout pack.

The Northern New Jersey Council has agreed to change their policies in accordance with state laws against discrimination.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

New Jersey Boy Scouts to pay $18K to transgender boy
