National News

MS-13 gang members indicted in slayings of 3 NY teenagers

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 9:42 am 03/02/2017 09:42am
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Federal and New York authorities say members of a gang known as MS-13 have been indicted in the killings of three teenagers on Long Island last year.

U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers has scheduled a Thursday press conference to discuss charges in the Brentwood, New York, case.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press the victims include two high school girls who were attacked in a residential neighborhood last September. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to release information.

The third victim’s remains were discovered months after he disappeared.

MS-13 has been blamed on 30 other killings on Long Island since 2010.

Since the killings last fall, Suffolk County police have arrested more than 125 suspected MS-13 gang members in Brentwood and elsewhere.

