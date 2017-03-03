12:52 pm, March 3, 2017
Man who doesn’t know how to swim rescues boy in hotel pool

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:29 pm 03/03/2017 12:29pm
FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man who doesn’t know how to swim jumped into the deep end of a pool at a New Jersey hotel and rescued a boy from drowning.

Fairfield police say a Paterson woman and a male companion were in the pool at the La Quinta Inn on Thursday with her five children, who range in age from 1 to 9. Police say none knew how to swim, and the 9-year-old went under water.

The companion ran to the front desk for help. Police say 37-year-old Randolph Tajada-Perez, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was checking in. Tajada-Perez, who doesn’t know how to swim, jumped into the pool and after several attempts reached the child.

The boy is in stable condition.

Police are calling Tajada-Perez a “hero guest.”

This story has been revised to correct the spelling of Hazleton.

