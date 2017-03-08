8:32 pm, March 8, 2017
Man found competent for trial in Houston deputy’s death

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 8:16 pm 03/08/2017 08:16pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy at a gas station in 2015 has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder.

During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled Shannon Miles could be tried for the death of Deputy Darren Goforth.

Miles had previously been deemed incompetent and was treated last year at a state mental hospital. Doctors at the hospital determined after treatment he was competent to stand trial.

Miles’ attorneys have disagreed with the competency findings and have asked for a delay to review the man’s sanity.

A court hearing is set for April 18 to review the request by Miles’ attorneys.

Goforth was shot 15 times while putting gasoline in his patrol car. If convicted, Miles could face the death penalty.

