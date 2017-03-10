4:06 pm, March 10, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man charged in Detroit…

Man charged in Detroit fire that killed 5, injured 4

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 4:01 pm 03/10/2017 04:01pm
Share
A Detroit Fire Department investigator stands on the second floor after a deadly fire at an apartment complex Wednesday, March 8, 2016, in Detroit. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with setting a fire that killed five people and injured four others in an apartment building where he lived on Detroit’s east side.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Henry Jackson is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon on five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree arson.

Police have said the fire followed an argument.

Five men were killed Wednesday afternoon. Four of the bodies were found on the second floor.

Fire officials said wind gusts up to 60 mph made it difficult to battle the blaze.

A resident has said the two-story brick building held eight apartments, most occupied by one or two male adults being treated for substance abuse or mental health issues.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man charged in Detroit…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

National News