Husband: Tub-drowning suspect tried to run over boys earlier

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 2:11 pm 03/09/2017 02:11pm
Laurel Schlemmer, who is accused of drowning two of her sons, is escorted to the courtroom at the Allegheny County Courthouse to appear for her nonjury trial before Judge Jeffrey A. Manning, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Ms. Schlemmer is accused of drowning her sons Luke, 3, and Daniel, 6, in the bathtub of their McCandless, Pa., home on April 1, 2014. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The husband of a Pennsylvania woman on trial for allegedly drowning their two youngest sons in a bathtub has testified she wanted to surrender to police for purposely running over the boys the year before — but he talked her out of it.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2n4i1RI ) reports Mark Schlemmer testified Thursday in his wife’s trial on charges she drowned their sons in April 2014.

The defense says 43-year-old Laurel Schlemmer was too mentally ill to know what she was doing.

But prosecutors hope to convince an Allegheny County judge that the McCandless woman was bent on killing 6-year-old Daniel and 3-year-old Luke so she could focus her attention on their older brother, who was 7 at the time.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

