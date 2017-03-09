11:33 am, March 9, 2017
Outages could linger for upstate NY areas hit by high winds

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 11:17 am 03/09/2017 11:17am
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Utility officials say power outages in some areas of western New York hit by hurricane-force winds could last for several days as subfreezing weather approaches the region.

Three utilities report a total of about 207,000 homes and businesses without power Thursday as a result of the windstorm that tore across upstate New York, knocking down trees and utility lines. Most outages, more than 100,000, are in the Rochester area.

Officials at all three utilities say it will be “multiple” days before customers in some stricken areas get their power restored.

High winds began hitting western New York on Wednesday afternoon, knocking out power across a region stretching from the state’s southwestern corner through the Buffalo area to Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline.

The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 81 mph was recorded at the Rochester airport.

