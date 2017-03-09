11:33 am, March 9, 2017
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 11:23 am 03/09/2017 11:23am
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2017, file photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities said the man is the suspect in the killings of two teenage girls, Liberty German and Abigail Williams, who were found dead Feb. 14 in the woods near Delphi. Mike Patty, the grandfather of one of the two girls slain last month, said Thursday, March 9, 2017, he still believes their killer will be found. (Indiana State Police via AP, File)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The grandfather of one of two northern Indiana girls slain last month says he still believes their killer will be found.

The comments Thursday from Mike Patty are the first public statements from the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams since the teens were found dead Feb. 14 in woods near Delphi. The friends had vanished the day before while hiking.

Patty says the loss of his granddaughter, Liberty, tore a hole in his family that will never heal.

Patty asked for the public to review grainy images of a man considered by the main suspect in the killings and audio of a male saying “down the hill.” Police released the images and audio that was found on Liberty’s cellphone.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

