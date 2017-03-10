8:34 am, March 10, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Fuel tank cars burn after freight train derails in Iowa

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 8:27 am 03/10/2017 08:27am
GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say several fuel tank cars are burning after a freight train, possibly carrying ethanol, derailed in northwestern Iowa.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Friday, near Graettinger (GREHT’-ihn-jur), about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Residents have been asked to evacuate the area.

Palo Alto County emergency management director Mark Hunefeld (HUH’-nee-fehld) says no one is injured. Hunefeld says at least 27 cars derailed, including the burning tanks that he believes were loaded with ethanol.

