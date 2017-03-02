6:50 pm, March 2, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Columbia, Maryland, three left lanes get by a crash involving a tractor trailer on southbound I-95 at Rt. 32.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Former US missionary in…

Former US missionary in Haiti accused of child sexual abuse

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 6:46 pm 03/02/2017 06:46pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. authorities have charged an Arkansas man with sexually abusing children while working as a missionary in Haiti.

Daniel Pye became well-known among missionaries in Haiti as he helped coordinate relief efforts in Jacmel after the January 2010 earthquake. He was jailed for about five months in Haiti in 2011 amid a dispute with members of his U.S.-based mission over property belonging to their home for children.

Following a two-year investigation, federal prosecutors in Miami have charged Pye with four counts of traveling from South Florida to Haiti to engage in sexual conduct with children.

Pye was arrested Tuesday in Arkansas, where he lives with his wife and was working as a counselor at a behavioral center for children, according to court documents.

A judge in Texarkana, Arkansas, ruled that Pye, who has no criminal history, could be released on $5,000 bond after surrendering his passport. But a prosecutor in Miami filed a motion Thursday to have that order reversed, noting that the former missionary faced up to 30 years in prison on each count and had previously attempted to commit suicide.

The judge ordered responses to the motion by March 16, effectively keeping him in custody for now. Pye is expected to be transferred to Florida to be arraigned on the charges.

A public defender appointed to represent him in Arkansas did not respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

The investigation began in April 2015 with a call to a Homeland Security Investigations tip line alleging that Pye had sexually abused female minors at a home for children in Haiti from 2008 to 2012, according to the court documents.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Former US missionary in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

National News