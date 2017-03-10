7:04 am, March 10, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Florida deputy injured in…

Florida deputy injured in shooting outside supermarket

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 6:50 am 03/10/2017 06:50am
Share

CLEWISTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a southwest Florida sheriff’s deputy was shot in the left arm as he was talking to someone outside a supermarket.

Hendry County Sheriff’s officials tell area news outlets someone fired four shots at Deputy Jason Moorehead about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Moorehead was rushed to a trauma unit and is in stable condition.

The shooting happened outside the M&M Supermarket in Clewiston, which is between Fort Myers and West Palm Beach on the southern end of Lake Okeechobee.

Sheriff’s officials say they’re looking for a person of interest, but no further details were released.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Florida deputy injured in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

National News