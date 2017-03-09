1:04 pm, March 9, 2017
Ex-police officer’s lawyer question star witness’ treatment

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 12:49 pm 03/09/2017 12:49pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawyers for a former South Carolina police officer facing a second murder trial in the killing of a man running from a traffic stop want to know if the man who videotaped the shooting was offered anything by prosecutors.

Michael Slager’s attorneys filed a motion late Wednesday. The filing mentions several possible incentives for Feidin Santana, including money, food, immigration assistance or favorable treatment in a criminal or other legal dispute. Prosecutors haven’t responded.

Santana was walking to his job at a barber shop in April 2015 when he recorded on his cellphone Slager shooting Scott in the back.

Slager will be tried in May for civil rights violation in federal court. His first murder trial in state court ended last year with a hung jury.

