Dropped cellphone leads to woman’s hit-and-run death

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 8:13 am 03/09/2017 08:13am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — State troopers are looking for a driver who fatally struck a 29-year-old woman from New York as she tried to grab her cellphone from the southbound lane of Florida’s Turnpike near Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the woman pulled onto the shoulder of the highway about 8 p.m. Wednesday and a car slammed into her as she looked for the phone that had fallen from her car. The driver didn’t stop.

Authorities say the car involved in the crash may be a red Honda and it likely will have extensive front end damage.

Troopers said the woman was from New York, but they haven’t released her name.

