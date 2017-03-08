1:03 pm, March 8, 2017
62° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Fairfax County, Va. 193/Georgetown Pike is closed between Towlston Road and Bellview Road.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Deputy says unarmed man…

Deputy says unarmed man tried to choke him before shooting

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:42 pm 03/08/2017 12:42pm
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s sergeant told a federal jury an unarmed nurseryman tried to choke him and fought him, setting off a chain of events that quickly led to him fatally shooting the man.

Palm Beach County Sgt. Michael Custer told the federal civil jury Wednesday that Seth Adams grabbed him by the neck and refused to comply with his orders to get on the ground. Custer is expected to go into specific detail about the May 2012 shooting later Wednesday. Adams’ parents are suing Custer and the sheriff’s office for unspecified millions, alleging the shooting was unjustified.

Outside the jury’s presence, U.S. District Judge Daniel T.K. Hurley blasted the sheriff’s office’s investigation of the shooting as “slipshod.” The sheriff’s office declined immediate comment.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Deputy says unarmed man…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

National News