Day care worker accused of leaving girl alone to wander NYC

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 12:55 pm 03/10/2017 12:55pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A day care worker accused of leaving a 5-year-old girl alone to wander the streets of New York City is facing criminal charges.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Friday that the girl was found in a supermarket blocks from her home. They say the route required the child to cross an avenue.

Trimeka V. Crum was arraigned Thursday night on a child endangerment charge.

Authorities say she had an agreement to bring the child home every day — and to personally transfer custody to the girl’s mother or an older sibling.

According to prosecutors, Crum said she saw the child walk into her building Wednesday, and she waited 2 minutes and left.

Crum’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

National News
