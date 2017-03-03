12:53 pm, March 3, 2017
Court officer investigated for photographing lawyer’s notes

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:36 pm 03/03/2017 12:36pm
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A court security officer in Maine has been placed on leave while under investigation for sending a cellphone photo of a defense attorney’s notes to a prosecutor.

The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mB95mA ) that court officials are calling the incident a serious ethical breach and violation of courtroom protocol.

Sgt. Joel Eldridge took the photo Tuesday as a judge and attorneys discussed a case involving robbery, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Assistant District Attorney Francis Griffin told the judge he saw the photo on his phone and reported the incident to the district attorney.

Defense attorney Sherry Tash said she was told the photo showed her notes of a person’s name and number.

Eldridge declined comment. He’s on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department.

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/

