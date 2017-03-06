12:59 am, March 6, 2017
Christie mentor set for sentencing in United bribery case

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:26 am 03/06/2017 12:26am
FILE – In this July 14, 2016, file photo, David Samson, left, former chairman of The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and one of his attorneys, Justin Walder, right, leave federal court after Samson pleaded guilty to bribery during a hearing in Newark, N.J. Samson, who resigned in March 2014, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, March 6, 2017, for using his post to get United Airlines to run money-losing direct flights between Newark, N.J., and Columbia, S.C., saving him an hour's driving time to his weekend home. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey attorney general and mentor to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faces sentencing in federal court.

David Samson pleaded guilty last summer to bribery for using his position as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in 2012 to pressure United Airlines to revive a money-losing flight from Newark to South Carolina.

Samson wanted the flight so he could have easier access to a weekend home.

On Monday, he faces up to two years in prison. His attorneys have asked for probation, saying his actions were an aberration in a long and distinguished career.

Samson headed Christie’s transition team and was rewarded with the Port Authority chairmanship in 2011.

