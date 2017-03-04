2:22 pm, March 4, 2017
Children among 5 missing after Massachusetts blaze

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 1:29 pm 03/04/2017 01:29pm
WARWICK, Mass. (AP) — Some children were among the five people unaccounted for after a fire broke out early Saturday at a home in the northwestern Massachusetts town of Warwick, authorities said.

Two family members escaped the blaze, which broke out in the single-family home at about 12:45 a.m., the state fire marshal’s office said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

Authorities provided no immediate details on the cause of the fire.

Procopio said some children were among those unaccounted for and crews were combing through the scene.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Procopio said. “It’s a fairly remote area. They are in the process of searching for victims and collecting evidence.”

David Young, Warwick’s town coordinator, told The Recorder newspaper of Greenfield that a mother and four children were missing and that three of the children attended public schools in the small Franklin County community. State officials did not immediately confirm the number of children missing.

Young said little was left of the home after the fire. At least 16 fire departments from the area helped battle the blaze.

Warwick had fewer than 100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.

