9:52 am, March 4, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Authorities: Fire in condo…

Authorities: Fire in condo building, no serious injuries

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 9:24 am 03/04/2017 09:24am
Share
A fire burns in a four-story condominium building in Dallas, early Saturday, March 4, 2017. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement early Saturday that residents of the building calmly left just before 11:30 p.m. Friday because of smoke, shortly before flames erupted. Evans says firefighters worked into the early hours to put out the fire, which slowly burned from one area toward the front of the building. (AP Photo/Mary Clare Jalonick)

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say more than 100 firefighters battled a late-night fire in a four-story condominium building in Dallas.

No serious injuries were reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement early Saturday that residents of the building calmly left just before 11:30 p.m. Friday because of smoke, shortly before flames erupted.

Evans says firefighters worked into the early hours to put out the fire, which slowly burned from one area toward the front of the building. He says one person was taken to a hospital because of medical issues exacerbated by fire and smoke but was expected to be OK.

Evans had no immediate indication of the cause of the fire. He says an unspecified number of people were displaced and were being helped by the American Red Cross.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Authorities: Fire in condo…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

National News