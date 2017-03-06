11:29 am, March 6, 2017
LIVE EVENT President Trump is expected to sign a new executive order banning travel from six Muslim-majority nations beginning about 11:30 a.m.

APNewsBreak: Condemned Ohio man kills himself on death row

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:23 am 03/06/2017 11:23am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says an Ohio man condemned to die for the slaying of his former girlfriend has killed himself on death row.

The Ohio prisons agency tells The Associated Press that inmate Patrick Leonard died Sunday night of an apparent suicide on death row in Chillicothe.

Leonard was sentenced to death for the 2000 killing of his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Dawn Flick, in Hamilton County.

Court records say the 47-year-old Leonard was angry at Flick for ending their relationship and refusing to reconcile.

Records say Leonard handcuffed Flick, tried to rape her and shot her three times.

Leonard was unusual among death row inmates in that he did not have a previous criminal record.

He didn’t have a scheduled execution date.

The last death row suicide in Ohio was in 2013.

