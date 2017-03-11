4:05 am, March 11, 2017
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 3:46 am 03/11/2017 03:46am
A woman clasps her hands together at the internally displaced persons camp in Baidoa, Somalia, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, where the drought is severe. Visibly shocked by the suffering of malnourished Somalis and cholera victims during an emergency visit, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged international support to alleviate Somalia's worsening hunger crisis. (AP Photo/Khaled Kazziha)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of a woman at a camp for displaced persons in Somalia; brawling fans at a soccer game in Moscow; and supporters of President Trump at a rally in Denver.

This gallery contains photos published March 6-11, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

