Amarillo, Texas, considering law making bestiality illegal

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 3:36 pm 03/06/2017 03:36pm
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Officials in Amarillo, Texas, are considering adopting a law that would make bestiality illegal.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Director Richard Havens tells KVII-TV (http://bit.ly/2mf8OVa ) that over the last two years authorities have seen eight to 12 cases involving bestiality.

There currently are no penalties in place to impose on perpetrators so city leaders will hold public hearings as a first step toward adopting punitive measures.

Under the proposal, a person who commits the offense would pay a $200 fine and also pay for the cost of care for an animal.

Havens says dogs are usually the victims and he adds the problem is not unique to Amarillo and can be found across the country.

Information from: KVII-TV, http://www.connectamarillo.com/

