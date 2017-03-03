11:23 pm, March 3, 2017
All 36 victims of Ghost Ship fire died from smoke inhalation

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 11:18 pm 03/03/2017 11:18pm
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland, Calif. Investigators say it was smoke inhalation that killed the multiple victims of a fire at a party at an Oakland warehouse. The Alameda County coroner confirmed the causes of death Friday, March 3, 2017, for the Dec. 2 fire at the warehouse and artists' colony known as the Ghost Ship. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say smoke inhalation killed all 36 victims of a fire at a party at an Oakland warehouse.

The Alameda County coroner confirmed the causes of death Friday for the Dec. 2 fire at the warehouse and artists’ colony known as the Ghost Ship.

Autopsies were performed in December, and the cause of death has been known for weeks, but came to light Friday when the San Francisco Chronicle called the coroner to check on the status of the investigation.

The result, while striking in its uniformity, is not surprising. Smoke inhalation is the most common cause of fire fatalities.

The blaze broke out during a dance party and quickly ripped through the cluttered warehouse. Oakland fire officials have yet to announce the cause of the blaze.

