Discover dazzling floral displays around the country.

From Death Valley National Park’s vibrant yellow daisies to the district’s iconic cherry blossoms to the Great Smoky Mountains’ colorful wildflowers and everywhere in between, here’s where to catch impressive floral displays across America this spring.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Situated just two hours from Los Angeles, Antelope Valley’s 1,780-acre landscape in Lancaster, California, features sloping hills and vibrant fields of bright orange, yellow and red poppies come spring. Thanks to warm temperatures and plenty of rain across Southern California this year, the golden poppies are already nearing full bloom. While you can enjoy the display from afar, the best way to take in the scenery is with a walk, jog or leisurely bike ride along the Antelope Loop Trail. For the best photo ops, bring a wide angle and a telephoto lens to capture the breadth of the park’s display and the unique details of every bloom. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

More from U.S. News

7 Family-Friendly Spring Trips You Can Afford

8 Ways to Explore Our National Parks That You Haven’t Considered

7 Top Spring Flower Festivals Around the World

7 Top Places to Catch Spring Blooms Across America originally appeared on usnews.com