3 tank cars remain in Iowa creek after fiery derailment

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 10:52 am 03/13/2017 10:52am
In this photo made from a video shot and provided by KTIV, several tank cars burn after a freight train, carrying ethanol, derailed around 1 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2017, near the small community of Graettinger in northwestern Iowa. Environmental experts were checking for ethanol leaks after the freight train derailed and burst into flames as it crossed a trestle bridge over a creek that empties into the Des Moines River. (Courtesy of KTIV via AP)

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three tanker cars containing ethanol remain in a rural creek, three days after a fiery train derailment in northwestern Iowa.

Environmental specialist Amber Wolf with the Iowa Natural Resources Department said Monday that the fire finally went out midday Sunday.

The blaze erupted after the derailment around 1 a.m. Friday on a trestle bridge spanning Jack Creek near Graettinger, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines. Federal safety officials say 20 tanker cars filled with ethanol left the tracks, with five plunging into the creek.

Wolf says two of the five cars have been pulled out, but three remained in the creek Sunday after recovery work was suspended because of a snowstorm.

The department says creek water checks downstream found no obvious signs of a spill.

___

Corrects to show that 20 cars derailed, not 15.

National News