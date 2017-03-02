3:43 pm, March 12, 2017
National News

2 die when vehicle chased by Michigan State Police crashes

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 3:09 pm 03/12/2017 03:09pm
KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A college student driving to school was one of two people killed when a vehicle leading police on a high-speed chase crashed into her car in western Michigan.

Michigan State Police say troopers tried to stop the car Saturday night in the city of Kentwood, near Grand Rapids, but the driver fled. The fleeing vehicle slammed into a car Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids was driving to Calvin College.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle police were chasing also died. The driver of the vehicle police were pursuing suffered serious injuries. Authorities didn’t immediately release information about the driver or the passenger.

