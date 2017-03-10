10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. SESSIONS STEPS ASIDE FROM RUSSIA PROBE

The attorney general acts after revelations he twice spoke with the Russian ambassador during the campaign and failed to say so when pressed by Congress.

2. RUSSIA’S TOP DIPLOMAT AT CENTER OF TRUMP CONTROVERSY

Observers note Sergey Kislyak, who has bounced between U.S. and Moscow for most of his long career, is a somewhat unlikely figure to cause imbroglio.

3. TRUMP’S NEW TRAVEL BAN DELAYED

Announcement of a replacement order is repeatedly postponed, a reflection of legal difficulties, shifting administration priorities and politics.

4. SYRIAN ARMY RETAKES TOWN OF PALMYRA FROM ISLAMIC EXTREMISTS

For the Syrian government, the news is a welcome development against the backdrop of peace talks underway with the opposition in Switzerland.

5. GOP HEALTH PLAN COULD COST MINNESOTA BILLIONS

The document obtained by The AP shows that the proposal would cut $1.3 billion next year from the state’s low-income health care program.

6. WHY LAW ENFORCERS RAID CATERPILLAR OFFICES

The company says it may be related to business with its Swiss subsidiary CSARL.

7. WHAT’S DRIVING THE STOCK RALLY

Excitement about Trump’s policies is part of the reason for it. Additionally, the economy is getting stronger, and so are corporate profits.

8. WHO’S UNHAPPY WITH UBER’S QUEST FOR GROWTH

There’s a conflict between the company’s effort to grow by cutting prices to beat competitors and drivers who have seen their pay reduced.

9. WHERE WILL FERRELL WILL BE FEATURED SPEAKER

The comic actor will give an address at this year’s commencement at the University of Southern California.

10. SIGNS OF DROP IN INTERNATIONAL TOURISM TO U.S.

The U.S. Travel Association says the Trump administration’s immigration policies are hurting tourism but the White House spokeswoman disputes the contention.