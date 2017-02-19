9:31 am, February 19, 2017
Woman suffering diabetic shock airlifted by Coast Guard from cruise ship

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio February 19, 2017 9:07 am 02/19/2017 09:07am
USCG

(NEW YORK) —  A 75-year-old woman experiencing diabetic shock was airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday morning from a cruise ship located approximately 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said its 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, was notified at about 9:55 a.m. that a passenger in distress was on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas.

Coast Guard Lt. Courtney Wolf, the command duty officer for the case, said, “Cases like this highlight the importance of cooperation between the Coast Guard, cruise ship personnel and local hospital staff. Today’s hoist went seamlessly due to the coordination between all involved parties, and as a result we were able to transport this individual quickly and safely.”

Diabetic shock — or diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) — is a diabetes complication that can lead to unconsciousness, during which the individual has dangerously high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) or dangerously low blood sugar (hypoglycemia).

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Cape Hatteras coast guard diabetic shock Latest News National News
