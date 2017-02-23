8:08 am, February 23, 2017
Woman says billboard’s message slams gender equality

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 8:01 am 02/23/2017 08:01am
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Women are planning to protest a North Carolina billboard with a message they say is a slam on gender equality.

A billboard on a highway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro reads, “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.” Boutique owner Molly Grace tells news outlets in the area she sees the sign’s message as an attempt to silence women who want to be seen as equals to men.

Via social media, Grace is organizing a protest at the billboard on Sunday to speak out against its message.

The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising, and owner Bill Whiteheart says the organization that bought the space doesn’t wish to be identified.

But, Whiteheart says, an announcement is coming.

Topics:
Latest News National News
