5:09 pm, February 24, 2017
69° Washington, DC
Woman in custody in central Kansas triple shooting

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 5:04 pm 02/24/2017 05:04pm
This undated photo provided by the Harvey County Sheriff's Office in Newton, Kan., shows David Lee Montano, of Newton. Montano, who was suspected of gunning down three other men in a home before being fatally shot by a police officer early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, knew his victims and targeted them, authorities said. (Harvey County Sheriff's Office via AP)

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A woman is in custody in central Kansas in a shooting that left four people dead, including the gunman.

Harvey County authorities say a 42-year-old Newton woman was arrested for conspiracy to commit capital murder but formal charges are pending.

Three victims were found dead early Thursday inside a home in Newton. A suspect, 33-year-old David Lee Montano, of Newton, fled from the home on foot. He confronted officers with a shotgun during the pursuit and was shot to death by a Newton police officer.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said Friday the shootings appeared to be a domestic situation, rather than drug-related.

Yorder also said Montano was facing federal charges in a separate case but that case apparently was not related to Thursday’s shooting.

