BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has named Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.

National News

Woman helps officer in fight by jumping on suspect’s back

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 3:24 pm 02/20/2017 03:24pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman is being hailed as a hero after police say she saw an officer struggling with a suspect and jumped on the man’s back to help the officer subdue him.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2laYj4D ) 56-year-old Vickie Williams-Tillman was driving to a store Sunday morning, with gospel music on her radio, when she spotted the Baton Rouge officer and the suspect.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says the suspect grabbed the officer’s baton and repeatedly bashed him on the head with it, and also tried to grab the officer’s gun.

Police say that after Williams-Tillman jumped on the man’s back, police backup arrived and the suspect was apprehended after being shot with a stun gun.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome called the woman a courageous hero.

