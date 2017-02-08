9:12 am, February 8, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Woman found chained in…

Woman found chained in North Carolina shed

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 8:27 am 02/08/2017 08:27am
Share

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with kidnapping after deputies say they found a woman chained up in a shed outside of Fayetteville.

News outlets report that Hoke County deputies responding to a disturbance call Tuesday heard a noise coming from a shed behind a home in Raeford. Authorities say they looked inside the shed and found a woman who was restrained with rope and a chain.

Deputies say the woman told them she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will.

Fifty-two-year-old Gary Alen McNair, who lives nearby, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.

The woman suffered bruises on her wrists and arms.

Online jail records do not list whether McNair has an attorney.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Woman found chained in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

National News