Woman dragged off plane pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:55 am 02/06/2017 11:55am
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A woman who was dragged off a flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

MLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2ke8SB5 ) Rhima Coleman acknowledged in court Monday that a confrontation led to her being asked to leave the plane. Prosecutors dropped a failure to obey a police officer charge.

Coleman’s lawyer Dov Lustig says she knows she didn’t handle the situation properly.

The University of Michigan professor was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight Dec. 12 that was preparing to depart for San Diego at the airport in Romulus, about 20 miles southwest of Detroit. A police report says she refused to check her bag, swipe her boarding pass and leave the plane.

A video posted online showed officers dragging her away.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

