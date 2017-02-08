10:44 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Woman dies when SUV…

Woman dies when SUV crashes into home as she watched TV

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:55 am 02/08/2017 09:55am
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 66-year-old woman died when a stolen SUV crashed into her Jacksonville home while she was watching television.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets the woman died at the scene Tuesday night. It was about 10 p.m. when the driver of the Lincoln Navigator apparently lost control of the vehicle and smashed through the wall. The SUV continued through the home before coming to a stop in the backyard.

Police say the woman’s 43-year-old nephew was in another part of the home and wasn’t injured. Officials say the driver fled on foot after the crash. The vehicle was reported stolen Saturday.

Television footage shows large, gaping holes in the single story, block-style home.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Woman dies when SUV…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

National News