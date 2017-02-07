7:27 am, February 7, 2017
Witnesses help rescue pilot, 84, from fiery plane crash

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:18 am
MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Two witnesses helped pull an 84-year-old pilot to safety after the single-engine aircraft he was flying crashed in North Carolina and became engulfed in flames.

WBTV (http://bit.ly/2kNR7vr ) reports that Tyler Woodard and Brian Stevens rushed over to rescue John Henry Shell Sr. on Monday afternoon in Burke County.

Shell was out of the aircraft but needed help getting away from the burning wreckage, which caused a brush fire.

Morganton Public Safety Chief Ronnie Rector says Shell was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Officials did not give an update on his condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash.


National News