West Virginia State Police: Man with knife fatally shot

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:57 pm 02/22/2017 10:57pm
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say a man who refused demands by two troopers to drop a large knife and then lunged with it at one of the officers has been fatally shot.

A police statement says 26-year-old Kyle Copson died at the scene of the encounter with the two officers Wednesday afternoon near a fast food outlet in Princeton.

The statement says troopers gave the Cross Lanes man several verbal commands to drop the knife but he refused and then lunged toward one of the officers “in an attempt to stab him.” The statement adds both officers fired their weapons because of the immediate threat and Copson died as a result of his injuries.

The officers were not immediately identified by police, nor the races of those involved.

