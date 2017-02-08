The Latest: Mayor: Tornado in New Orleans hurt about 3 dozen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on severe weather on the Gulf Coast (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says a tornado that hit New Orleans injured about three dozen people and damaged about 300 properties along a 2- to 2 1/2-mile path.

He says in a news release that two people remain hospitalized but the rest have been treated and released.

Landrieu says 78 people spent Tuesday night in a shelter.

The news release says 10,400 Entergy customers lost power but it has been restored to about 6,700 customers. Entergy says it could be several days before everyone has power.

___

1 p.m.

A woman who lives in eastern New Orleans credits God and her best friend for her survival as a tornado struck her house.

Rocqueisha (rock-EE-shuh) Williams says she was sitting on her bed and it wasn’t even raining outside when the friend called her Tuesday, warning that a tornado was in her neighborhood.

While hauling a mattress into the bathroom to hunker down, she looked out her front window at a world gone grey, shot through with turquoise lightning.

When the storm passed, she found all her bedrooms damaged and her bed covered with glass. She ran to a nearby school and found it damaged, but her two sons there were safe. Her other two children also were safe at other schools.

___

11:45 a.m.

A New Orleans man had just finished restoring a blighted house for sale in the city when a tornado hit.

Dwight Powell parked his 2014 Lexus in the garage to avoid hail damage, but then garage fell onto it.

He figured his truck was safely being repaired 60 miles away in Donaldsonville, but then his friend called — that truck also was hit, by another tornado.

The twisters were among at least four that hit Louisiana on Wednesday, injuring about 40 people, destroying homes and businesses and flipping cars and trucks. Another twister hit in Mississippi.

Powell says at least his wife and daughter were not home, and he and an employee escaped unharmed. He says he has to pick up the pieces and walk in faith.

___

11:10 a.m.

National Weather Service teams are out getting information about at least four tornadoes that hit Louisiana and one that hit Mississippi on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Christopher Bannan says there may have been more than four in Louisiana, but it may take a day or two to check everything out.

He says crews confirmed that at least an EF2 tornado hit eastern New Orleans, and are checking to see if it was more powerful. A second crew is in Killian, east of Baton Rouge, where a tornado hit and headed north into Tangipahoa Parish. A third crew is near Donaldsonville, southeast of Baton Rouge. Bannon says a fourth confirmed tornado hit near Watson, northeast of Baton Rouge.

In Jackson, Mississippi, meteorologist Shannon Hefferan says a tornado hit Scott and Jasper counties.

___

2:30 a.m.

Officials say tornadoes that struck parts of southeastern Louisiana injured about 40 people, destroyed homes and businesses, flipped cars and trucks, and left thousands without power, but no deaths were reported.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took an aerial tour and made a disaster declaration before meeting with officials in New Orleans. The worst damage was in the same 9th Ward that was so heavily flooded in 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

Edwards says he was heartbroken to see some of the same people suffering again, and promised that the state will provide the affected residents with the resources they need as quickly as possible.

He says seven parishes were hit by tornadoes.

The wall of severe weather also delivered heavy rain and hail to Mississippi and Alabama.