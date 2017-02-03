12:48 am, February 5, 2017
Wawa vs. Dawa: Big chain sues convenience store over name

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 2:41 pm 02/03/2017 02:41pm
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has been sued by Wawa.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa, which has more than 700 convenience stores in six states, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit last week against the store in Paterson, saying Dawa is taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation.

“Dawa” is a casual way to say “come in” in Korean and is interpreted to mean “welcome.”

Dawa owner Mike Han told the Courier-Post (http://on.cpsj.com/2l5g2rv ) that he used that name for his store, which sits in an industrial area between a rail line and the Passaic River, because everyone is welcome there.

But Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said that the company has an obligation to protect the brand name and ensure consumers aren’t confused. She said the company, which has stores about 20 miles away from Dawa, reached out to the store multiple times to try to resolve the matter privately.

“We wish them nothing but success,” she said. “Just without our name included.”

Wawa’s name is derived from the Lenape tribe’s word for Canada goose.

