2:11 pm, February 26, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Actor and director Bill Paxton has died at age 61 due to complications from surgery.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » US gas price rises…

US gas price rises 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.33 a gallon

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 2:08 pm 02/26/2017 02:08pm
Share

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.33.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the slight rise was due to small increases in crude oil and wholesale gas prices.

Lundberg says she expects modest increases in the near-term.

The national average is up 56 cents per gallon over the price a year ago.

Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $2.94 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.02 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, up a cent from two weeks ago. A year ago it was $2.07.

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » US gas price rises…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

National News