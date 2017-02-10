7:46 am, February 10, 2017
TSA: Woman’s cane concealed sword at Myrtle Beach airport

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 6:59 am 02/10/2017 06:59am
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina believe an 80-year-old woman had no idea until she went through airport security that the walking cane she was attempting to take on an airplane contained a hidden sword.

News outlets report that Transportation Security Administration regional spokesman Mark Howell recounted the incident Thursday at Myrtle Beach International Airport as part of an effort to highlight examples of dangerous items recently carried by passengers departing the airport.

Howell told reporters secret swords are not actually that uncommon a discovery for TSA screeners since people sometimes buy the canes at thrift stores without realizing there’s a sword inside.

Howell emphasized that people can’t take anything onboard that resembles a weapon, including toy guns and squishy stress balls that look like hand grenades.

National News