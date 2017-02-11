4:47 am, February 11, 2017
Train derails near Sacramento, no one injured

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 4:26 am
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train derailed in suburban Sacramento, sending more than a dozen train cars into the mucky and swollen Cosumnes River.

KCRA reports (http://bit.ly/2kYcnPI ) Friday that the derailment happened at roughly 1 p.m. in the city of Elk Grove.

There were three people onboard the train, but no one was injured.

It is unclear what the train was carrying. Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene as a precaution. There was a red substance seen leaking out of one of the train cars, the station reports.

Near the train derailment, there was a levee break, but it is unclear if that was what caused the train derailment.

Traffic is backing up on Highway 99 because drivers are looking at the scene. People are asked to avoid the area.

Information from: KCRA-TV.

