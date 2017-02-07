1:29 pm, February 7, 2017
Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Miami

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:12 pm 02/07/2017 01:12pm
PINECREST, Fla. (AP) — Police say a toddler has died after being left for more than an hour in a hot car outside a South Florida home.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release on Tuesday that Samuel J. Schnall, who turned 1 on Jan. 20, died at a hospital after he was found inside the car on Monday afternoon.

News outlets quote investigators as saying a family member was watching the child and had been “out and about” on Monday. When the family member came home, the child was left inside the car. The child didn’t live at the home in Pinecrest, which is south of Miami.

Temperatures were in the low 80s on Monday afternoon in Miami.

