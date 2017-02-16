1:53 pm, February 16, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump chooses law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his nominee for secretary of labor.
LIVE EVENT Underway: President Trump holds a news conference to announce his nomination for labor secretary.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: California evacuees…

The Latest: California evacuees remain in shelters

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 1:38 pm 02/16/2017 01:38pm
Share
A trail runs along the Feather River as water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on problems with an emergency spillway at the nation’s tallest dam (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

The American Red Cross continues to feed and shelter some 1,500 people in Northern California where authorities have lifted the mandatory evacuation order for almost 200,000 people near the Oroville Dam spillway.

While the risk has been reduced, the region is expected to see several inches of rain in the next few days. Red Cross workers will remain in place in the event that anyone has to evacuate again.

Last week, the Department of Water Resources discovered a massive crater in the concrete-lined spillway.

Later, the emergency spillway was used. But erosion began to progress up the right side, prompting authorities to order an evacuation of 188,000 people. Most have returned home.

____

10:10 a.m.

California officials say the water level at Lake Oroville is 32 feet below its dam’s damaged emergency spillway.

For a third day, the state Department of Water Resources says dump trucks and helicopters are dropping thousands of tons of rocks and sandbags to shore up the spillway at the Oroville Dam, the nation’s tallest.

It says barges and cranes are being mobilized to remove debris and sediment from a diversion pool.

The department says about 100,000 cubic feet of water was flowing from the reservoir each second, enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Weather forecasts call for 2 to 4 inches of rain and snow in the foothills and mountains near the dam. But the storm was expected to drop less rain and create less runoff than drenching storms from last week.

____

8:25 a.m.

The critical document that determines how much space should be left in Lake Oroville for flood control during the rainy season hasn’t been updated in 47 years.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2kUEn66 ) the outdated document uses climatological data and runoff projections that don’t account for two past floods.

Independent experts familiar with the flood-control manual at Oroville Dam say there’s no indication the outdated document contributed to the ongoing crisis involving the dam’s ailing spillways. Structural failures are the trouble.

But experts say the manual points to larger operational issues that affect most of California’s primary flood-control dams.

Last week, the Department of Water Resources discovered a massive crater in the concrete-lined spillway.

Later, the emergency spillway was used. But erosion began to progress up the right side, prompting authorities to order an evacuation of 188,000 people.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: California evacuees…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

National News