The Latest: Prosecutor: Suspect did not take hostages

REYNOLDS, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting at a North Dakota state trooper, stealing a car with a baby inside (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A North Dakota prosecutor says the suspect accused of shooting at a state trooper did not take hostages before shooting himself in an apartment.

Ramsey County State’s Attorney Kari Agotness said in a statement Saturday that while other people were in the Devils Lake apartment with 23-year-old Daniel TwoHearts, “this was not a hostage situation.”

Police had said TwoHearts barricaded himself in the apartment with two hostages. Police got the man and woman out and were negotiating with TwoHearts when he shot himself.

TwoHearts was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is not known.

The ordeal began Thursday night with an attempted traffic stop in Grand Forks. Authorities say TwoHearts fired at a trooper who was not hit and stole two cars, including one with a baby inside.

___

12:45 a.m.

Police say a crime spree by a man who fired at a state trooper is over after the suspect shot himself rather than surrender.

Police Capt. John Barnett tells the Devils Lake Journal (http://bit.ly/2k6lU3F) that Daniel TwoHearts shot himself once. He says the wound did not appear to be fatal before he was airlifted to a hospital.

Police say TwoHearts fired three shots at a trooper after road spikes stopped his pickup, then stole a car with a baby inside it. Police again used spikes to stop him, and recovered the baby unharmed as the man fled.

Police say TwoHearts later stole another car, abandoned it, then took a man and woman hostage in the apartment where he ultimately shot himself Friday night.

___

4:30 p.m.

Authorities say a second vehicle believed stolen by a man who shot at a North Dakota state trooper has been found abandoned, but the suspect remains at large.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Friday the stolen GMC Sierra was found in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Devils Lake.

Law enforcement officials in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota are on the lookout for the 23-year-old man. He’s accused of shooting at a trooper, leading officers on a chase and stealing two cars, including one that had a baby inside.

It began Thursday night when a trooper tried to pull over a pickup with a loud exhaust on Interstate 29 at Grand Forks. The pickup driver fled but was later stopped near Hillsboro when officers put down tire spikes. The patrol says he fired shots at a trooper, who was not hit and did not return fire.

___

10:45 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting at a state trooper in North Dakota and stealing a car with a baby inside.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over a pickup with a loud exhaust on Interstate 29 at Grand Forks about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The pickup driver fled. Officers put down tire spikes and stopped the truck near Hillsboro. Lt. Troy Hischer says the suspect exited the truck and fled after firing three shots at a trooper, who was not hit. Two others in the truck were arrested.

Hischer says the suspect then stole an idling car with a baby inside from outside a residence in Hillsboro. He was stopped near Reynolds and fled. The baby was found safe inside. Authorities say he remains on the run after stealing another car in Reynolds.

___

7:45 a.m.

Authorities in eastern North Dakota are searching for a man accused of shooting at a state trooper and stealing a car with a baby inside.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper attempted to stop a pickup truck on Interstate 29 in Grand Forks for a loud exhaust about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver took off and led officers on a 40-mile chase. The man got out of the vehicle near Hillsboro when officers put down tire spikes. The patrol says he fired shots at a trooper, who was not hit and did not return fire.

Authorities say the driver ran to Hillsboro and stole a car with a baby inside. Officers caught up with the driver about 20 miles away. He fled into a field. The baby was safe in the car.