The Latest: Documents detail evidence in Texas student death

ALPINE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of the death of a West Texas college student whose remains were found scattered around a remote shallow grave: (all times local):

5 p.m.

Investigators have released documents detailing the evidence that led to arrests and charges against two men in the disappearance and death of a 21-year-old West Texas college student.

Among the details in the police affidavits on Zuzu (ZOO’-zoo) Verk’s disappearance and death is the disclosure that she and her boyfriend Robert Fabian had argued at his apartment the night she went missing. The documents also say Fabian played a movie very loudly on his television between 1 and 2 a.m. Oct. 12.

Neighbors said they saw Fabian leave alone in his Jeep about 4 a.m. Oct. 12 and that he still was gone as of 10:30 a.m., while Verk’s car remained parked outside the apartment.

Fabian and his friend, Chris Estrada, are charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse in Verk’s disappearance.

The affidavits say that Estrada told investigators he took Fabian to a variety store in Alpine the evening of Oct. 12 and let Fabian use his credit card to buy plastic drop cloths.

On Friday, investigators found human skeletal remains outside Alpine that were later identified as Verk’s, along with plastic drop cloths.

___

2:25 p.m.

Police say a second man accused of hiding the corpse of a West Texas college student will be returned from Arizona to Texas.

Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says Chris Estrada waived extradition Tuesday from Phoenix, where he was arrested a day earlier in the investigation of the death of Zuzu (ZOO’-zoo) Verk.

The 21-year-old student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine had been missing since Oct. 12 following a date with her boyfriend, Robert Fabian. A Border Patrol agent last Friday found Verk’s remains in a shallow grave near Alpine, about 200 miles southeast of El Paso.

Police say Estrada and Fabian are friends. Both are charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse in Verk’s disappearance.

A cause of death was pending Tuesday for Verk.