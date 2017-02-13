10:49 am, February 13, 2017
National News

The Latest: Judge won’t throw out tunnel case evidence

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 10:18 am
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, James Patterson discusses a two-day search that located his daughter Jenea Patterson, as he stands near the family's home in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez is scheduled to rule Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, on whether a police officer had probable cause to stop a truck at the Holland Tunnel in June 2016, that contained a cache of weapons, arresting three Pennsylvania residents who said they were on a rescue mission to save Jenea Patterson from a New York heroin den. But the story has already ended tragically for the teen: James Patterson said his daughter died of an apparent drug overdose. (James Halpin/The Citizens' Voice via AP, File)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the Holland Tunnel weapons cache case (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A New Jersey judge has declined to throw out evidence obtained during a traffic stop of three Pennsylvania residents who said they were on a rescue mission to help save a teen from a New York heroin den.

Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez announced her decision publicly in court on Monday in Jersey City.

She declined to throw out the traffic stop after a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officer said he stopped the vehicle because it had a cracked windshield and objects hanging from the rearview mirror. There was a cache of weapons in the car.

John Cramsey, Dean Smith and Kimberly Arendt have all pleaded not guilty to weapons possession charges.

The judge gave prosecutors until Friday to offer plea deals to the defendants.

___

2 a.m.

A New Jersey judge is weighing the fate of three Pennsylvania residents who said they were on a rescue mission to help save a teenager from a New York heroin den when they were stopped with a cache of weapons.

Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez is to rule Monday in Jersey City on whether a police officer had probable cause to stop the car at the Holland Tunnel last June.

John Cramsey, Dean Smith and Kimberly Arendt, all of Pennsylvania, have pleaded not guilty to weapons possession charges.

The story already has ended tragically for the teen at the center of the case.

James Patterson says his daughter, Jenea (jeh-NAE’), died of an apparent drug overdose last month at a hospital near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

