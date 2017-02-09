9:16 am, February 9, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Check the list for which schools are closed and which are opening late.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Finishing work…

The Latest: Finishing work under way on disputed pipeline

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:02 am 02/09/2017 09:02am
Share
Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest at the San Francisco Federal Building in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline called for protests around the world Wednesday as the Army prepared to green-light the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the proposed four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

The company building the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline has started construction on the final stretch of the $3.8 billion project.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners began work late Wednesday after getting final permission from the Army to proceed with a crossing of the Missouri River in southern North Dakota. Company spokeswoman Vicki Granado says work commenced immediately after the company received permission.

The work had been stalled for months due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux, but President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction.

The tribe fears a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. ETP says the pipeline is safe.

Granado says it will take about two months to complete drilling under the lake.

___

1:15 a.m.

The company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it plans to immediately resume construction on the long-stalled project.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners on Wednesday got final permission from the Army to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. The project had been delayed for months before President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance work on the pipeline.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has vowed to continue fighting the construction. Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault said in a statement Wednesday that the Standing Rock Sioux are prepared to continue battling the pipeline “in the courts.”

The tribe fears a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. But ETP contends the pipeline is safe.

Opponents of the project held demonstrations Wednesday in several cities, including Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Finishing work…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

National News