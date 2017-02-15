The Latest: Autopsies confirm bodies are those of 2 girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the deaths of two 13-year-old Indiana girls (all times local):

3 p.m.

Authorities say two bodies found Tuesday near a northern Indiana creek are those of two 13-year-old girls who went missing and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said during a Wednesday news conference that autopsies determined the bodies are those of Carroll County teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Their bodies were found Tuesday afternoon along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The girls’ bodies were found about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking.

Riley says there are no suspects but police have received hundreds of leads. He says they are not releasing the girls’ cause of deaths yet, citing the ongoing investigation.

___

12:19 p.m.

Authorities say autopsies are taking longer than expected on two bodies found near a northern Indiana creek during a search for two missing 13-year-old girls.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says a pathologist who began the autopsies Wednesday morning in Terre Haute was still performing them around noon Wednesday.

He says a news conference will be held sometime Wednesday to release the names of the two people and preliminary autopsy findings. Authorities suspect foul play in the deaths.

The bodies were found Tuesday along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, during a search for teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

The bodies were found about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where the two girls were dropped off Monday to go hiking.