The Latest: Boston’s airport evacuated due to high CO2

The Latest on a winter storm that moved into the Northeast on Sunday (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

A terminal at Boston’s Logan International Airport was briefly evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide believed to be caused by a snow-melting machine.

Massachusetts State Police say Terminal C was evacuated Sunday evening.

Officials say they believe the high carbon monoxide levels were caused by a snow-melting machine outside of the building.

State police say the terminal was “vented” and returned to normal operations a short time later.

8:40 p.m.

With a snowstorm rolling across the Northeast, Vermont’s governor has declared Monday a “Powder Day” and is urging winter weather enthusiasts to take advantage of all the snow.

The state is expected to get 6 to 12 inches, with higher amounts in some areas.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging out-of-state skiers and snowmobilers to stay an extra day or two in Vermont and take advantage of the conditions. He says in a statement that visitors can feel free to “tell their boss Vermont’s Governor asked them to stay.”

The governor also is urging all visitors and Vermonters to stay safe on the roads and follow all travel and trail advisories during the storm.

8:10 p.m.

A man has been struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot of a Veterans Affairs hospital in Massachusetts.

Officials say the 60-year-old man was hit Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He’s believed to be a resident of the VA property. Officials have not released his name.

They say the operator of the snowplow remained at the scene and made the initial 911 call.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bedford is under a winter storm warning into Monday. The area is expected to get a total of 8 to 12 inches of snow.

4:30 p.m.

Officials in the Northeast are urging people take precautions and schools have begun announcing cancellations as another winter blast of snow moves into the region.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked people Sunday to be careful driving into the city and shoveling the heavy snow.

Schools across the region said they would be closed Monday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible. Other snowfall forecasts range from up to 20 inches in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to 11 inches in Boston, to 7 inches in Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island.

Wind gusts of more than 50 mph and coastal flooding could hit parts of the region.

FlightAware says 5,500 U.S. flights were delayed and nearly 1,300 canceled Sunday.

11:03 a.m.

